Brief warm pattern followed by another cold blast midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Happy Halloween! Lots of sunshine today and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s today and tomorrow. This brief warm up will be followed by much cooler temperatures and rain chances by midweek.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and light winds

TRICK OR TREAT FORECAST 6PM-8PM- clear and cool with temperatures in the low 60s at sunset falling into the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 40s and northerly winds at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid to upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 50s, and overnight lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and dry both days but cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

