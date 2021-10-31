ArkanHaunts: The story of Charley the Forum ghost

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Everyone loves a good ghost story, so have you heard of the ghost that roams the footlights at the Forum in Jonesboro?

Her name is Charley.

Legend has it that Charley has been at the Forum since the 1950′s.

Interim Executive Director for The Foundation of Arts Mikel Wewers said her existence is a rumor.

“Nothing that has been documented or scientific evidence, just more of rumor,” Wewers said.

There hasn’t stopped people from believing there is something or someone else who resides there.

“Through the many years, there are stories or rumors that people think they see strange things,” Wewers said.

He said with the building being as old as it is, the rumors are there.

“And when you’re here by yourself, the creaks and you know the wind blowing and just the old building itself, It can really let your imagination go,” Wewers said.

Even though Charley is more of a rumor than an actual ghost, we had to ask if she is more friendly or a bit more mischievous.

“I would put here right in the middle, not as friendly as I would say Casper and I wouldn’t say as mischievous. You know you could probably talk to her as long as you are about 10 foot away.”

While nobody has seen Charley, at least in recent years, the FOA is running with the story of the ghostly resident as part of their House of Villains event.

“And we have incorporated the rumor of Charley through one of our meeting rooms here,” Wewers said.

So where would you be likely to see Charley when visiting the Forum for the House of Villains?

“We had dedicated one, two rooms for that. You know, you turn around you may see her. Or you may enter a room and she may be there too. I’m not going to tell you exactly where she is going to be, you will have to come out and find her yourself.”

