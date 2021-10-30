Vice President Kamala Harris gets COVID-19 booster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vice President Kamala Harris is leading by example. She rolled up her sleeve to get her COVID-19 booster shot in Washington, DC.

According to a senior advisor to the Vice President, Harris got a third shot of the Moderna vaccine.

As Vice President, her official duties put her at an increased risk of becoming exposed to the coronavirus.

And she wants everyone to see how easy it is to get the COVID-19 booster.

Harris received her first dose of the vaccine in December and the second shot in January, several days after taking office.

After getting the shot, the Vice President encouraged others to do the same.

“And what we know at this point in our country is that vast majority, I’m told well over 90% of the people who are in an ICU or are dying from COVID are unvaccinated. So lets everybody get vaccinated and get through and beyond this pandemic,” Harris said.

The Centers for Disease Control authorized the Moderna booster for individuals who received their second dose over six months ago and are 65 and older, are immuno-compromised or work a job that puts them at risk of increased exposure to COVID-19.

