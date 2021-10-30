Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris gets COVID-19 booster

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vice President Kamala Harris is leading by example. She rolled up her sleeve to get her COVID-19 booster shot in Washington, DC.

According to a senior advisor to the Vice President, Harris got a third shot of the Moderna vaccine.

As Vice President, her official duties put her at an increased risk of becoming exposed to the coronavirus.

And she wants everyone to see how easy it is to get the COVID-19 booster.

Harris received her first dose of the vaccine in December and the second shot in January, several days after taking office.

After getting the shot, the Vice President encouraged others to do the same.

“And what we know at this point in our country is that vast majority, I’m told well over 90% of the people who are in an ICU or are dying from COVID are unvaccinated. So lets everybody get vaccinated and get through and beyond this pandemic,” Harris said.

The Centers for Disease Control authorized the Moderna booster for individuals who received their second dose over six months ago and are 65 and older, are immuno-compromised or work a job that puts them at risk of increased exposure to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis police investigating shots fired near Wolfchase Galleria
Memphis police investigate shooting outside Wolfchase Galleria
Quess Hood
Marshall County school employee charged with inappropriate touching of child
Jovita Moore
Former Action News 5 anchor Jovita Moore dies after battle with brain cancer
GALLERY: Details of Forrest gravesite exhumation revealed
Former Clarksdale, Miss. Mayor Bill Luckett and Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman sit down for...
Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor and co-owner of Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, dies

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Vice President Kamala Harris gets COVID-19 booster
Vice President Kamala Harris gets COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 data 10.30.21
COVID-19 cases level off as special session comes to an end
Several COVID-19 related bills passing Tennessee Senate and House
Tennessee lawmakers limit COVID-19 restrictions, local health dept. powers