Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Vaccinated or not, 4 ways you can celebrate Halloween safely

Safety Village of South Dakota talks Halloween safety
Safety Village of South Dakota talks Halloween safety(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Whether you’re staying safe from COVID-19 or just too old for trick-or-treating, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween safely this year, especially if you are vaccinated.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) COVID-19 is pushing an education campaign called We Can Do This, promoting Halloween COVID-19 safety among many other things.

Here are a few ways DHHS says you enjoy Halloween this year safely:

  • Play an outdoor movie night with your favorite Halloween flick.
  • Have a virtual costume contest with friends
  • Collect your candy at home with a backyard candy scavenger hunt
  • Wear a safety mask under your scary mask, especially if you’re unvaccinated

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police investigating shots fired near Wolfchase Galleria
Memphis police investigate shooting outside Wolfchase Galleria
Quess Hood
Marshall County school employee charged with inappropriate touching of child
Jovita Moore
Former Action News 5 anchor Jovita Moore dies after battle with brain cancer
GALLERY: Details of Forrest gravesite exhumation revealed
Former Clarksdale, Miss. Mayor Bill Luckett and Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman sit down for...
Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor and co-owner of Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, dies

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris gets COVID-19 booster
Vice President Kamala Harris gets COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Police lights.
Police: One shot on West Mitchell Road
COVID-19 data 10.30.21
COVID-19 cases level off as special session comes to an end
Several COVID-19 related bills passing Tennessee Senate and House
Tennessee lawmakers limit COVID-19 restrictions, local health dept. powers