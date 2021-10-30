Vaccinated or not, 4 ways you can celebrate Halloween safely

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Whether you’re staying safe from COVID-19 or just too old for trick-or-treating, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween safely this year, especially if you are vaccinated.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) COVID-19 is pushing an education campaign called We Can Do This, promoting Halloween COVID-19 safety among many other things.

Here are a few ways DHHS says you enjoy Halloween this year safely:

Play an outdoor movie night with your favorite Halloween flick.

Have a virtual costume contest with friends

Collect your candy at home with a backyard candy scavenger hunt

Wear a safety mask under your scary mask, especially if you’re unvaccinated

