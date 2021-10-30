Advertise with Us
Unhappy Halloween: Gaming platform Roblox crashes

The gaming platform Roblox is displayed on a tablet, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in New York. To...
The gaming platform Roblox is displayed on a tablet, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in New York. To the dismay of millions of children -- and the parents trying to keep them busy and cope with their anguish -- the popular gaming platform crashed Friday, Oct. 29, and the company was still trying to restore service Saturday.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - To the dismay of millions of children -- and the parents trying to keep them busy and cope with their anguish -- the popular gaming platform Roblox crashed Friday, and the company was still trying to restore service Saturday.

“The scariest part of Halloween this year is Roblox being down,’’ lamented Twitter user @NikilisRBX.

In a statement Saturday, Roblox said: “We believe we have identified an underlying internal cause of the outage with no evidence of an external intrusion. We are in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running as soon as possible.’’

Roblox said on Friday that the outage was “not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.’’ This was apparently meant to quash rumors that the trouble was caused by a free burrito giveaway at a digital Chipotle on the Roblox platform.

For its part, Chipotle tweeted: “Miss u Roblox.’’

On the Roblox platform, players can create their own games and play with other users. It became wildly popular after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools and kept children indoors looking for something to do.

According to numbers compiled by the social media consulting firm Backlinko, Roblox has more than 43 million active users a day (up from 14 million in 2016), 40 million games and 9.5 million developers. The most popular game on Roblox, according to Backlinko, is “Adopt Me!’’ -- which allows users to raise digital pets.

