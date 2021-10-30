Several COVID-19 related bills pass Tennessee Senate and House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Several controversial bills made it to the full House of Representatives and Senate on day three of the Tennessee General Assembly’s special session on COVID-19.

For more than an hour Friday, the Tennessee House of Representatives went back and forth on who should have control of local health during a pandemic - the state or county bodies.

A proposed bill would give that power to the governor during a global pandemic, greatly diminishing the decision-making powers of independent health departments, like Shelby County’s.

Currently, six of the 95 counties in Tennessee have their own health departments. The others are all under the state health department.

“We have 89 counties who operate with consistency and people knew what to expect in those counties,” Representative Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) said. “Then you have six other counties with independent health departments that march to the beat of their own drums.”

Republicans said House Bill 9076 is about consistency.

It would allow the governor to issue health orders during a global pandemic for the entire state and puts the state health commissioner in charge of quarantine guidelines. In Shelby County, these orders are currently coming from the Shelby County Health Department.

Democrats said the bill restricts local control.

“We need to keep these boards,” Representative Mike Stewart (D-Nashville) said. “Restricting them is putting politics over the health and safety of our people. It’s hardly something new but this is bad policy and a bad bill.”

The House also debated about a bill allowing communities to hold partisan school board elections. One of the bill’s sponsors said parents pushed for this bill.

“With our students being sent home, moms and dads were sitting in their homes listening to what our children were being taught and a great awakening took place,” Representative Scott Cepicky (R- Culleoka) said.

“I strongly oppose putting our children, our babies, in the middle of partisan politics,” Representative G.A. Hardaway (D-Memphis) said.

Both the House and the Senate passed the partisan school board elections bill and public health control bills Friday.

Another bill considered by both the House and Senate Friday would outlaw mask mandates and asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

There’s not much in Senate Bill 14 that isn’t going to cause a debate. A summary of the bill said it would allow those who quit their job because of a vaccine mandate to collect unemployment.

The bill also says mandatory quarantine would only apply if you are infected with COVID-19, not simply exposed, and mandates anyone under 18 has to have written parent consent to get the vaccine unless they’re enlisting in the military.

It would also outlaw asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination and mask mandates in most cases.

“One would be if the governor has issued an emergency order because of COVID-19 and the other is if a county where a mandate is being considered has a case rate of 1,000 for 100,000 residents of the county,” Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) said.

The Senate passed the bill Friday afternoon. But one of its sponsors recognized something about it.

“The bill that is before you now, I don’t think is in its best posture,” Johnson said.

Johnson wants the bill to go to a conference committee where the House and Senate can fix issues brought up in previous committees, like the restrictions the bill may put on entities relying on federal funding.

“Going to my office, I ran into folks concerned about what this would mean for FAA regulations,” Senator Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) said. “What it could mean for our transportation system during the holidays.”

Republicans have said preventing mandates helps preserve individual liberties.

“I’m voting for this and I’m voting for this because of the number of helpless people who have reached out to my office,” Senator Kerry Roberts (R- Springfield) said.

“We’ve had 16,000 people to die of COVID-19. I’m sure their family members feel helpless,” said Senator Katrina Robinson (D-Memphis).

The bill is on the agenda for the full House of Representatives.

For a list of all the bills filed for the special session and where they stand, click here.

