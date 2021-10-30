Police: Suspect wore ski mask in Memphis shooting that left man critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police searching for a shooting suspect Friday.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Gainesville Avenue and left a man in critical condition. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect is a slim male who fled the scene wearing a ski mask.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 439 Gainsville Ave. One male shooting victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.

The slim male suspect fled the scene wearing a ski mask. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.