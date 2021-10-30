Police: Suspect wore ski mask in Memphis shooting that left man critically injured
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police searching for a shooting suspect Friday.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of Gainesville Avenue and left a man in critical condition. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.
Police say the suspect is a slim male who fled the scene wearing a ski mask.
