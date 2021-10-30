Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: Suspect wore ski mask in Memphis shooting that left man critically injured

Police: Suspect wore ski mask in Memphis shooting that left man critically injured
Police: Suspect wore ski mask in Memphis shooting that left man critically injured(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police searching for a shooting suspect Friday.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Gainesville Avenue and left a man in critical condition. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect is a slim male who fled the scene wearing a ski mask.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Driver shot in Memphis after refusing to race
Police: Corvette driver shot after refusing to race man in Mustang
Quess Hood
Marshall County school employee charged with inappropriate touching of child
GALLERY: Details of Forrest gravesite exhumation revealed
City Watch Alert: Chase Smith
10-year-old boy found, reported missing after not returning home from school
Former Clarksdale, Miss. Mayor Bill Luckett and Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman sit down for...
Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor and co-owner of Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, dies

Latest News

Memphis Music on Main Street kicks off first free festival
Memphis Music on Main Street kicks off first free festival
Body found after house fire in Memphis; fire under investigation
Driver indicted in 2020 death of motorcyclist in Memphis
Several COVID-19 related bills pass Tennessee Senate and House
Several COVID-19 related bills pass Tennessee Senate and House