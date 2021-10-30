Police: One shot on West Mitchell Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on West Mitchell Road.

The officers say that one man was found shot and taken to the hospital where he died.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is not suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.