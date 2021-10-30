Advertise with Us
Police: One shot on West Mitchell Road

Police lights.
(Source: Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on West Mitchell Road.

The officers say that one man was found shot and taken to the hospital where he died.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is not suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

