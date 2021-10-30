Memphis Music on Main Street kicks off first free festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The pandemic put a pause on the Memphis music scene, but it’s slowly returning with a festival.

The first free and maskless Memphis Music On Main Street Festival kicked off Friday night.

Attendees said the live music event reminded them of Memphis before the pandemic and they hope the tunes keep playing.

Music is back in Memphis and hopefully here to stay.

”It feels like a return to being in the city that I like being in. So, it feels normal, which is so great,” said Memphis resident Allie Mounce.

The festival was organized by Memphis Travel and is a finale of Memphis Music Month.

”You know last year, music was quiet at the start of the summer. We did the Get Loud Concert series down in Handy Park,” said Kevin Lane, president and CEO of Memphis Tourism.

Since the event coincides with the monthly Main Street Trolley Night, there was live music all throughout Main Street.

The Shelby County Health Department loosened restrictions now that the county is not considered a high transmission area.

Attendees said they hope the live music continues.

”I think you know as long as we can come together and stay safe, be outside, you know and just kind of get back together again, I think the city will kind of come back to life a little bit,” said Memphis resident Morgan Hughes.

Some said they will continue to mask up with the hopes of preventing a future surge.

