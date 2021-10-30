Advertise with Us
Man dies following car crash in Shelby County

(AP)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a two-car crash in southeast Shelby County Friday night.

The accident happened at Mayfield Run North and Forest Hill Irene Road at around 9:15 p.m.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a 53-year-old man was transported to Methodist Germantown in critical condition where he died. His identity has not been released.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

