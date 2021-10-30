Man dies following car crash in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a two-car crash in southeast Shelby County Friday night.

The accident happened at Mayfield Run North and Forest Hill Irene Road at around 9:15 p.m.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a 53-year-old man was transported to Methodist Germantown in critical condition where he died. His identity has not been released.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

SCSO is on scene at Mayfield Run N. & Forest Hill Irene Rd. in southeast Shelby County for a 2 car crash that occurred about 9:15 pm. SCFD xported a 53-year-old male to Methodist Germantown in critical condition and he was pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/pdrRkTjRZ4 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 30, 2021

