GALLERY: NICU babies at St. Francis celebrate Halloween

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many prepare to celebrate Halloween, some of our most precious citizens will be spending the holiday in the hospital.

St. Francis Hospital shared photos of the tiny mermaids, lions, and baby cows inside of its neonatal intensive care unit.

Officials say the babies are doing well and many of them have already gotten to go home to be with their families.

