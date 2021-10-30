Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

GALLERY: NICU babies at St. Francis celebrate Halloween

Caption
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many prepare to celebrate Halloween, some of our most precious citizens will be spending the holiday in the hospital.

St. Francis Hospital shared photos of the tiny mermaids, lions, and baby cows inside of its neonatal intensive care unit.

Officials say the babies are doing well and many of them have already gotten to go home to be with their families.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis police investigating shots fired near Wolfchase Galleria
Memphis police investigate shooting outside Wolfchase Galleria
Driver shot in Memphis after refusing to race
Police: Corvette driver shot after refusing to race man in Mustang
Quess Hood
Marshall County school employee charged with inappropriate touching of child
GALLERY: Details of Forrest gravesite exhumation revealed
Jovita Moore
Former Action News 5 anchor Jovita Moore dies after battle with brain cancer

Latest News

NICU babies at St. Francis celebrate Halloween
Man dies following car crash in Shelby County
Memphis Music on Main Street kicks off first free festival
Memphis Music on Main Street kicks off first free festival
Body found after house fire in Memphis