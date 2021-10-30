Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Driver indicted in 2020 death of motorcyclist in Memphis

((Source: RNN))
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been indicted in the death of a motorcyclist.

A grand jury indicted 19-year-old Ayana Morris on one count of failure to exercise due care.

The incident happened August 9, 2020 at South Third Street and Mitchell Road in southwest Memphis. According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, investigators say Morris changed lanes and struck the rear of 51-year-old Keith Williams who was on a motorcycle.

Williams died from his injuries at a hospital 18 days later.

Morris is free on her own recognizance.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Driver shot in Memphis after refusing to race
Police: Corvette driver shot after refusing to race man in Mustang
Quess Hood
Marshall County school employee charged with inappropriate touching of child
GALLERY: Details of Forrest gravesite exhumation revealed
City Watch Alert: Chase Smith
10-year-old boy found, reported missing after not returning home from school
Former Clarksdale, Miss. Mayor Bill Luckett and Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman sit down for...
Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor and co-owner of Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, dies

Latest News

Memphis Music on Main Street kicks off first free festival
Memphis Music on Main Street kicks off first free festival
Body found after house fire in Memphis; fire under investigation
Police: Suspect wore ski mask in Memphis shooting that left man critically injured
Police: Suspect wore ski mask in Memphis shooting that left man critically injured
Several COVID-19 related bills pass Tennessee Senate and House
Several COVID-19 related bills pass Tennessee Senate and House