Driver indicted in 2020 death of motorcyclist in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been indicted in the death of a motorcyclist.

A grand jury indicted 19-year-old Ayana Morris on one count of failure to exercise due care.

The incident happened August 9, 2020 at South Third Street and Mitchell Road in southwest Memphis. According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, investigators say Morris changed lanes and struck the rear of 51-year-old Keith Williams who was on a motorcycle.

Williams died from his injuries at a hospital 18 days later.

Morris is free on her own recognizance.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.