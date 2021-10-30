Advertise with Us
COVID-19 cases level off as special session comes to an end

COVID-19 data 10.30.21
COVID-19 data 10.30.21(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 cases in Shelby County have remained consistent over the past week as Tennessee lawmakers end a special session that changed several COVID-19 restrictions.

Shelby County Health Department reports 86 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death from COVID-19 within the last 24-hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 145,918 and there have been 2,247 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 data dashboard 10.30.21
COVID-19 data dashboard 10.30.21(Shelby County Health Department)

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 88 cases per day for the last seven days.

Shelby County is averaging 1,702 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 71.8% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 502,896 total people vaccinated
  • 962,498 total vaccinations administered
  • 11,913 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The weekly test positivity rate saw an uptick recently to 6.6% for the week ending in October 16. Dr. Michelle Taylor said during the Memphis-Shelby County task force press conference that this is expected as fewer people are experiencing symptoms and feeling sick so fewer people are getting tested.

The Shelby County Health Department announced a new health directive on October 27. The directive will lift the mask mandate, but health officials are still encouraging businesses to require masks inside and people to get vaccinated.

