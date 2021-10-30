Advertise with Us
Clouds slowly move out tonight

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will slowly break apart this evening into tonight with temperatures falling through the 50s.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds will be light.

SUNDAY: Some fog early with a mostly sunny sky during the day. Highs will be in the upper in the upper 60s to near 70.

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: It will also feel cool for trick-or-treaters with temperatures in the mid 50s at sunset around 60 or so.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday look dry and cool with sun mixing with clouds. Highs will be in the 60s Monday and 50s Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be wet at times with the next front with highs in the 50s. Lows will drop into the 30s Thursday night behind the front with highs in the 50s on Friday with dry conditions.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

