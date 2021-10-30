Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Clouds early with some sunshine in the afternoon

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The area of low pressure that brought days of clouds and rain will continue to move away. Clouds will gradually decrease but cool temperatures will remain all weekend. More sunshine on Halloween and a brief sunny and warmer pattern to end the weekend and start next week.

TODAY: Cloudy to start with decreasing clouds in the afternoon, a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures near 60.

TONIGHT: Clearing with fog developing after midnight, a light to calm wind, and lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 50s, and overnight lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Sagay Galindo

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis police investigating shots fired near Wolfchase Galleria
Memphis police investigate shooting outside Wolfchase Galleria
Quess Hood
Marshall County school employee charged with inappropriate touching of child
GALLERY: Details of Forrest gravesite exhumation revealed
Jovita Moore
Former Action News 5 anchor Jovita Moore dies after battle with brain cancer
Former Clarksdale, Miss. Mayor Bill Luckett and Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman sit down for...
Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor and co-owner of Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, dies

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Better pattern emerging, but clouds linger a bit longer
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 29, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Stubborn clouds linger around to start the weekend
Weather
Spencer's Forecast