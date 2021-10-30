Clouds early with some sunshine in the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The area of low pressure that brought days of clouds and rain will continue to move away. Clouds will gradually decrease but cool temperatures will remain all weekend. More sunshine on Halloween and a brief sunny and warmer pattern to end the weekend and start next week.

TODAY: Cloudy to start with decreasing clouds in the afternoon, a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures near 60.

TONIGHT: Clearing with fog developing after midnight, a light to calm wind, and lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 50s, and overnight lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

