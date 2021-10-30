Body found after house fire in Memphis; fire under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis fire crews found a body inside of a house after battling a fire Thursday evening.

The fire happened at a house on Roland Street. Firefighters responded to the fire at 6:30 p.m.

After the fire was contained, the body of an adult male was found in the front bedroom of the house. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending positive identification. The cause of death is pending the Shelby County medical examiner’s report.

The Memphis Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.