World Stroke Day: know the warning signs

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of World Stroke Day, Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Dr. Anne Alexandrov, U.T. Mobile Stroke Chief Nurse Practitioner, to talk about the warning signs for a stroke.

She said an easy way to remember is by using the acronym F.A.S.T.

· Face drooping

· Arm weakness

· Speech difficulty

· Time to call 911

When it comes to a stroke, time is of essence.

Dr. Alexandrov said the longer you wait, the more you lose.

While Memphis has a mobile stroke unit (MSU), a special ambulance equipped to diagnose and treat stroke patients quickly, it is not currently functional.

Dr. Alexandrov attributes that to reimbursement limitations.

What the full interview above to find out what it will take get the MSU back in service.

