Tigers women’s soccer dominated #14 SMU in regular season finale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in recent memory, the University of Memphis Women’s Soccer team is trying to break a three-game losing streak.

A tall task with 14th ranked SMU coming to town.

A rainy night at the Tigers Track and Soccer Complex on the South Campus.

Memphis had been rated among the top 15 in the nation before this uncharacteristic skid.

Free kick Tigers 35th minute.

SMU tries to clear, but it goes right to Haylee Spray out front, and the freshman blasts it into the upper 90 for the goal!

One-Nil Memphis.

Second Half, 43rd minute, Mya Jones on the run right side, let’s her fly from a tough angle and still finds the back of the net.

Tigers at three more for good measure.

This one is a shutout! Five-Nil the Final.

The Tigers now 11-4-1, next prepare for the AAC Women’s Tournament Sunday.

