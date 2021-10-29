Stubborn clouds linger around to start the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More clouds this afternoon with passing showers or drizzle. Highs will only reach the mid 50s. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers will come to an end with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph.

WEEKEND: Clouds and some drizzle could linger Saturday morning on the back side of the system but sunshine is expected to break out Sunday with below normal temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s Saturday with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Fog is possible Sunday morning but it will be warmer by afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: It will also feel cool for trick-or-treaters both Saturday and Sunday evenings with temperatures in the mid 50s at sunset Saturday and around 60 or so Sunday at sunset.

