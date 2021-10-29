Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

St. Jude success story

pic of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
pic of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South mom is sharing her son’s story in hopes to help thousands of other children across the world.

Since birth, little Waylon has been going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital after being diagnosed with liver cancer.

After multiple surgeries and chemo therapy Waylon has been cured.

Waylon’s mother wants the world to know that because of the donations made to St. Jude her family did not have to pay for any medical care.

She wants everyone to know that even though Waylon is cured, there are thousands of other children that need treatments.

For her birthday this year Waylon’s mom is asking everyone to donate to St. Jude, even if it’s just a penny, because every little bit helps.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Driver shot in Memphis after refusing to race
Police: Corvette driver shot after refusing to race man in Mustang
City Watch Alert: Chase Smith
10-year-old boy found, reported missing after not returning home from school
Robert Washington charged in fatal stabbing
Man accused of stabbing wife to death, vacuuming her blood
GALLERY: Details of Forrest gravesite exhumation revealed
Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn
Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn

Latest News

World Stroke Day: know the warning signs
World Stroke Day: know the warning signs
World Stroke Day: know the warning signs
COVID-19 data 10.29.21
Health department reports 122 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
Pregnancy during the pandemic: A doctor's push for expectant moms to get vaccinated
Pregnancy during the pandemic: A doctor’s push for expectant moms to get vaccinated