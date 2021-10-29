Shots fired at Memphis Q Mart gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to shots fired at the Q Mart gas station on Third Street early Tuesday morning.

Police say a man and a woman were in the parking lot of the gas station when an unknown suspect drove onto the lot and fired shots at the two victims, injuring the man.

The suspect is described as a black male with short hair, wearing a red Halloween mask and driving a blue-green vehicle, possibly a Jeep.

Police ask that anyone with information on this incident, the suspect or the vehicle to call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

