Registered sex offender sentenced in Memphis cold case rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A registered sex offender has been sentenced for the rape of a woman in Memphis in 2003.

Lester Ray Tolliver, 58, is sentenced to 25 years without parole.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Tolliver took the victim to a drive-in movie for their first date and raped her in the front seat of his vehicle. The victim says Tolliver told her he was taking her to a hotel to continue, but after leaving the drive-in, she convinced him to stop his car at a gas station so that she could use the restroom.

While inside, the victim called police on her cell phone. Tolliver left before police arrived.

Tolliver was previously convicted of attempted rape in 1993 and sexual battery in 1988 and 1989. He is registered on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry as a violent offender and has six more rape cases pending.

The DA’s office says a rape kit was compiled, but testing did not begin until 2013. DNA from the kit matched Tolliver’s DNA, which was in FBI’s Combined DNA Index System databank.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.