Rainy & chilly Friday, warmer weekend ahead

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a wet morning in the Mid-South and rain will be on and off through early evening. It will also be chilly today with high temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Rain will start to taper off after 5 pm, but there could be fog and mist overnight. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s this evening. Clouds and drizzle could carry over into early Saturday.

TODAY: Cloudy. 70%. High: 56 degrees. Winds: Northwest 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Northwest 10 mph.

WEEKEND: Although Saturday will start off dreary, there will be some peeks of sunshine by late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. There will be more sunshine on Sunday afternoon, which will help highs get to the upper 60s. We will have great weather for trick-or-treaters on Sunday night with temperatures in the lower 60s to upper 50s after sunset.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb back to the lower 70s on Monday, but will drop back to the lower 60s mid-week with the passage of our next cold front. Rain will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to slide down with high temperatures only in the lower 50s Thursday. Some areas could experience frost with low temperatures in the 30s on Thursday or Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

