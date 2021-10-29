Pregnancy during the pandemic: A doctor’s push for expectant moms to get vaccinated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A doctor at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is pushing the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially in pregnant women and women of color, and she just published a book to do it.

Dr. Erin Watson is a Board-Certified Emergency and Family Medicine Physician, a 2021 American Heart Association Woman of Impact and a new mother.

Last year she published a book, Pregnancy During a Pandemic, We Can Survive This Together: A Pregnant Doctor’s COVID-19 Survival Guide.

Dr. Watson caught up with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to address misinformation out there and to talk about her personal experience treating pregnant women in the ER who chose not to get vaccinated.

