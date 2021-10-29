Marshall County school employee charged with inappropriate touching of child

POTTS CAMP, Miss. (WMC) - A Marshall County Schools employee has been charged with two counts of lustful touching to a child, according to the Ripley police department.

Quess Hood was arrested last Tuesday by Marshall Co Sheriff’s Department to be brought back to Tippah County.

Marshall County Schools says was notified on Tuesday and Hood has been placed on administrative leave. The district said in a statement that the safety and well-being of their students is their top priority.

Superintendent Roy Lawsons says Hood is a teacher and assistant football coach at Potts Camp High School in 2019. This year he taught psychology and drivers ed for grades 9-12.

The Marshall County School District was contacted Tuesday, October 26, 2021, and notified that one of our employees had... Posted by Marshall County Schools on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.