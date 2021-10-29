Memphis police investigating shots fired near Wolfchase Galleria
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating shots fired near a shopping mall Friday evening.
Police say shots were fired near Wolfchase Galleria.
No victims have been reported, but police are searching for suspects.
Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.