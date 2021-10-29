Memphis police investigating shots fired near Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating shots fired near a shopping mall Friday evening.

Police say shots were fired near Wolfchase Galleria.

No victims have been reported, but police are searching for suspects.

