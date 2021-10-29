Advertise with Us
Memphis police investigating shots fired near Wolfchase Galleria

Memphis police investigating shots fired near Wolfchase Galleria
(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating shots fired near a shopping mall Friday evening.

Police say shots were fired near Wolfchase Galleria.

No victims have been reported, but police are searching for suspects.

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

