Man and woman detained in shooting incident

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Lucibill Road Friday morning.

Police say that one person was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officers on scene have detained one man and one woman.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

