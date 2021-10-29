Man and woman detained in shooting incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Lucibill Road Friday morning.

Police say that one person was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officers on scene have detained one man and one woman.

At 11:16 am, MPD responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Lucibill. One person was shot. He was xported to ROH in critical condition. A male and a female have been detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 29, 2021

