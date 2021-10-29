Man and woman detained in shooting incident
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Lucibill Road Friday morning.
Police say that one person was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The officers on scene have detained one man and one woman.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.