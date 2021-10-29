Advertise with Us
Man files lawsuit against Munford police over 2020 arrest

Munford Police Department
Munford Police Department(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennesee man filed a federal lawsuit this week accusing Munford police of falsely arresting him in November 2020.

Calvin Williams Jr. says it was a case of mistaken identity over stolen beer from a convenience store.

The suit claims police were looking for a different, younger Calvin Williams when a warrant for his arrest was issued. He says he was stopped, tased and taken to jail where he spent three days behind bars.

The suit also claims false arrest and/or reckless and malicious prosecution in violation of his constitutional rights.

The City of Munford Chief of Police Randal Baskin, Munford Police Supervisor James Taube and officers Christopher Young, Burt Zickefoose and Daniel Hamm are all named as defendants in the suit.

Williams is asking for damages for financial, physical and emotional harm, pain and suffering and court costs.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

