Man dead on arrival, police searching for suspect

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a call and found one man dead on arrival to Belleau Drive Thursday morning.

The man reportedly was shot, but there is no suspect information available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Suspect wanted in West Memphis for armed robbery
Shelby County Health Department waiting for federal approval to vaccinate children 5-11
Tennessee lawmakers take up more than 80 bills during special session
Driver shot in Memphis after refusing to race
Police: Corvette driver shot after refusing to race man in Mustang