Man dead on arrival, police searching for suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a call and found one man dead on arrival to Belleau Drive Thursday morning.

The man reportedly was shot, but there is no suspect information available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 10:04 hours, responded to a DOA call at 3816 Belleau Dr. One male victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation revealed that the male victim was shot.

No suspect info is available. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 28, 2021

