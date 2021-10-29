Man dead on arrival, police searching for suspect
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a call and found one man dead on arrival to Belleau Drive Thursday morning.
The man reportedly was shot, but there is no suspect information available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.