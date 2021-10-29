‘Mammos After Dark’ offers breast cancer screenings with a twist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis-Bartlett is hosting an event called “Mammos After Dark” October 29.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with Gina Lavelle, manager of radiology at St. Francis-Bartlett, to find out what people can expect.

Lavelle said early detection is key, so this event is a great opportunity to get a mammogram at a convenient time while enjoying some wine, food, and music.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the hospital located at 2986 Kate Bond Road.

Lavelle said with some many people delaying health screenings due to the pandemic, it is more important than ever to get checked.

Walk-ins are walk, but who want to schedule an appointment call (901) 820-7575.

