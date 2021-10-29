Advertise with Us
‘Mammos After Dark’ offers breast cancer screenings with a twist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis-Bartlett is hosting an event called “Mammos After Dark” October 29.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with Gina Lavelle, manager of radiology at St. Francis-Bartlett, to find out what people can expect.

Lavelle said early detection is key, so this event is a great opportunity to get a mammogram at a convenient time while enjoying some wine, food, and music.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the hospital located at 2986 Kate Bond Road.

Lavelle said with some many people delaying health screenings due to the pandemic, it is more important than ever to get checked.

Walk-ins are walk, but who want to schedule an appointment call (901) 820-7575.

Driver shot in Memphis after refusing to race
City Watch Alert: Chase Smith
10-year-old boy found, reported missing after not returning home from school
Robert Washington charged in fatal stabbing
Man accused of stabbing wife to death, vacuuming her blood
Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta

FedExForum relaxes mask requirements ahead of Grizzlies, Miami Heat game
Mid-South family advocates for youth vaccines after child fights COVID-19 twice
Shelby County Health Department waiting for federal approval to vaccinate children 5-11
