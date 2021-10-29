Kroger to open Collierville Associate Resource Center after mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger is creating a support center for employees, first responders, and anyone in the community who was impacted by the Collierville mass shooting.

In September, 14 people were shot and one person was killed inside the Collierville Kroger grocery store on New Byhalia Road.

The Collierville Associate Resource Center will be a place of comfort and rest, and where mental health services will be provided. The center will be located at 752 West Poplar Avenue.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.