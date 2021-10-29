Advertise with Us
Kroger to open Collierville Associate Resource Center after mass shooting

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger is creating a support center for employees, first responders, and anyone in the community who was impacted by the Collierville mass shooting.

In September, 14 people were shot and one person was killed inside the Collierville Kroger grocery store on New Byhalia Road.

The Collierville Associate Resource Center will be a place of comfort and rest, and where mental health services will be provided. The center will be located at 752 West Poplar Avenue.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m to 6 p.m.

Shelby County Health Department waiting for federal approval to vaccinate children 5-11
Tennessee lawmakers take up more than 80 bills during special session
