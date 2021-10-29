Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story features a local college offering a chance to become a nurse in less than 2 years.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about that story and others, including a ‘Breakfast with Books’ event that will feature the traditional Day of the Dead celebration.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

