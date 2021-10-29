Advertise with Us
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor-Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story features a local college offering a chance to become a nurse in less than 2 years.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about that story and others, including a ‘Breakfast with Books’ event that will feature the traditional Day of the Dead celebration.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

