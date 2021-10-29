Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Health department reports 122 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

COVID-19 data 10.29.21
COVID-19 data 10.29.21(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 122 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine deaths from COVID-19 within the last 24-hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 145,832 and there have been 2,246 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 90 cases per day for the last seven days.

Shelby County is averaging 1,853 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 71.8% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 502,463 total people vaccinated
  • 960,152 total vaccinations administered
  • 12,972 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The weekly test positivity rate saw an uptick recently to 6.6% for the week ending in October 16. Dr. Michelle Taylor said during the Memphis-Shelby County task force press conference that this is expected as fewer people are experiencing symptoms and feeling sick so fewer people are getting tested.

The Shelby County Health Department announced a new health directive Wednesday morning. The directive will lift the mask mandate, but health officials are still encouraging businesses to require masks inside and people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Driver shot in Memphis after refusing to race
Police: Corvette driver shot after refusing to race man in Mustang
City Watch Alert: Chase Smith
10-year-old boy found, reported missing after not returning home from school
Robert Washington charged in fatal stabbing
Man accused of stabbing wife to death, vacuuming her blood
GALLERY: Details of Forrest gravesite exhumation revealed
Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn
Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn

Latest News

Pregnancy during the pandemic: A doctor's push for expectant moms to get vaccinated
Pregnancy during the pandemic: A doctor’s push for expectant moms to get vaccinated
Pregnancy during the pandemic: A doctor’s push for expectant moms to get vaccinated
FedExForum relaxes mask requirements ahead of Grizzlies, Miami Heat game
Mid-South family advocates for youth vaccines after child fights COVID-19 twice