Health department reports 122 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 122 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine deaths from COVID-19 within the last 24-hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 145,832 and there have been 2,246 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 90 cases per day for the last seven days.

Shelby County is averaging 1,853 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 71.8% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

502,463 total people vaccinated

960,152 total vaccinations administered

12,972 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The weekly test positivity rate saw an uptick recently to 6.6% for the week ending in October 16. Dr. Michelle Taylor said during the Memphis-Shelby County task force press conference that this is expected as fewer people are experiencing symptoms and feeling sick so fewer people are getting tested.

The Shelby County Health Department announced a new health directive Wednesday morning. The directive will lift the mask mandate, but health officials are still encouraging businesses to require masks inside and people to get vaccinated.

