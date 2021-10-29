Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

GALLERY: Methodist Le Bonheur NICU babies dress up for Halloween

Caption
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NICU babies over at Methodist Le Bonheur are getting into the Halloween spirit with some pretty cute costumes.

From princesses to the Flinstones and even Captain America, the babies are sporting it all.

Take a minute to scroll through the gallery and see the kiddos in all of their costume glory.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Driver shot in Memphis after refusing to race
Police: Corvette driver shot after refusing to race man in Mustang
City Watch Alert: Chase Smith
10-year-old boy found, reported missing after not returning home from school
Robert Washington charged in fatal stabbing
Man accused of stabbing wife to death, vacuuming her blood
GALLERY: Details of Forrest gravesite exhumation revealed
Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn
Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn

Latest News

Captain Tahira Brown and First Officer Diana Lugemwa
Black female pilots make history with FedEx
Methodist Le Bonheur NICU babies celebrate Halloween
Jadon Glasper charged in Parkway Village murder
18-year-old charged with Parkway Village murder
Collierville Kroger
Kroger to open Collierville Associate Resource Center after mass shooting