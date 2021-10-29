GALLERY: Methodist Le Bonheur NICU babies dress up for Halloween

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NICU babies over at Methodist Le Bonheur are getting into the Halloween spirit with some pretty cute costumes.

From princesses to the Flinstones and even Captain America, the babies are sporting it all.

Take a minute to scroll through the gallery and see the kiddos in all of their costume glory.

