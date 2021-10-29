Frayser community working to increase local home buyers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The housing market is picking up steam in the North Memphis community of Frayser.

Leaders say within a week of a house being on a market, there’s a viable offer.

However, most of the buyers are people who have never stepped foot in Memphis and there’s a movement to change that.

Dr. Damon Williams, executive director of the Frayser Community Development Corporation, initially thought of demolishing a heavily blighted piece of property in the 2800 block of Overton Crossing.

Instead, contractors spent the past five and half months bringing the 15-year vacant property back to life.

“Blight is just dangerous in general. Not only is it dangerous, it’s also demoralizing, you know, think about passing vacant empty houses on your street every day,” said Williams.

Instead of being an eyesore, the home will soon be hitting the real estate market in the next week or so.

The buyer of the home will have to be in the low to moderate-income range, a requirement of city grant funds that helped to rehab the home.

However, that’s not the case with other homes in Frayser.

Williams says in recent months, about 90 percent of all housing transactions in the area are from outside investors.

“As you might notice, some of the vacant properties here currently are people who live in Australia, China, California. They don’t care about Frayser. They don’t care about Memphis,” said Williams.

Increasing local home ownership is a big push for the Frayser CDC.

People might have noticed the billboards advertising the effort all around the city.

The non-profit has a goal of rehabbing and building about 20 homes each year to help bring the American dream for those in this community who never thought it could happen, people like Andrea Bland.

“I wake up, I’m like oh, this is us. I look around at the mirror. I look at the floors, Oh it’s us. Brand new,” said Bland who spent years renting homes in the city before purchasing a new build from the Frayser CDC in May.

Williams says to grow Frayser into the community it can be, they’ve got to have more local home ownership.

“What I’m asking for is drastic and creative solutions. For example, maybe a moratorium on outside investment until we figure out what’s going on in our city,” said Williams. “If our city becomes a rental community, then we’ll be stagnant for the next two decades.”

Thursday, Mayor Jim Strickland announced the city will start a mortgage assistance program with federal funds.

