Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former construction worker indicted in workplace shooting

Marcus Williams mugshot
Marcus Williams mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 28-year-old Marcus Williams has been indicted on first-degree murder charges from a shooting last year.

According to Shelby County District Attorney General, witnesses said in August 2020 Williams got into an argument with his supervisor at a construction site in Cordova. Witnesses said that Williams left the site, but came back a short time later with a handgun with an extended clip.

When his supervisor told Williams that he could not have a gun on the work site, Williams began shooting at him. His supervisor was hit while he tried to run for safety and Williams continued to shoot him after he collapsed.

Williams drove away from the scene, but police arrested him without incident a short time later at his home in Raleigh.

Williams is indicted on charges for first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Driver shot in Memphis after refusing to race
Police: Corvette driver shot after refusing to race man in Mustang
City Watch Alert: Chase Smith
10-year-old boy found, reported missing after not returning home from school
Robert Washington charged in fatal stabbing
Man accused of stabbing wife to death, vacuuming her blood
GALLERY: Details of Forrest gravesite exhumation revealed
Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn
Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn

Latest News

Quess Hood
Marshall County school employee charged with inappropriate touching of child
Jovita Moore
Former Action News 5 anchor Jovita Moore dies after battle with brain cancer
COVID-19 data 10.29.21
Health department reports 122 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
Captain Tahira Brown and First Officer Diana Lugemwa
Black female pilots make history with FedEx