Former construction worker indicted in workplace shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 28-year-old Marcus Williams has been indicted on first-degree murder charges from a shooting last year.

According to Shelby County District Attorney General, witnesses said in August 2020 Williams got into an argument with his supervisor at a construction site in Cordova. Witnesses said that Williams left the site, but came back a short time later with a handgun with an extended clip.

When his supervisor told Williams that he could not have a gun on the work site, Williams began shooting at him. His supervisor was hit while he tried to run for safety and Williams continued to shoot him after he collapsed.

Williams drove away from the scene, but police arrested him without incident a short time later at his home in Raleigh.

Williams is indicted on charges for first-degree murder.

