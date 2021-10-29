Former Action News 5 anchor Jovita Moore dies after battle with brain cancer
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Action News 5 anchor and reporter Jovita Moore has lost her battle with cancer.
Moore was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer in July 2021, according to the station she was working at in Atlanta, WSB-TV. She died Friday morning.
Moore worked with WSB-TV for 23 years but spent some time in Memphis prior to.
She is remembered as, not only an award-winning journalist, but a woman of faith, a role model and someone who adored her children.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.according
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.