Ford donates $20,000 in scholarships to Haywood High School

Ford’s Blue Oval City to include first-of-its-kind trade school, create 6K new jobs in Tennessee
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ford Motor Company announced it is donating $20,000 in scholarships for Haywood High School seniors.

Ford will be bringing thousands of jobs to Haywood County and says this is a way to invest in the community.

“We are proud to support Haywood High School students with scholarship funds. As we embark on this journey, we are committed to being a good neighbor and to give back to the communities that we are joining,” Ford Regional Government Relations Director Gabby Bruno said.

