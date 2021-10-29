Ford donates $20,000 in scholarships to Haywood High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ford Motor Company announced it is donating $20,000 in scholarships for Haywood High School seniors.

Ford will be bringing thousands of jobs to Haywood County and says this is a way to invest in the community.

“We are proud to support Haywood High School students with scholarship funds. As we embark on this journey, we are committed to being a good neighbor and to give back to the communities that we are joining,” Ford Regional Government Relations Director Gabby Bruno said.

