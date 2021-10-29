Collierville Associate Resource Center opens for Kroger shooting victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a month since the mass shooting at the Collierville Kroger.

Friday, Kroger along with Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center announced the opening of Collierville Associate Resource Center located just steps away from the store which has not re-opened yet.

On September 23 a mass shooting occurred at the Kroger off Poplar and Byhalia in Collierville, 15 people were shot and one died.

Since the incident the community has rallied together.

“You know September 23rd is a day that I don’t think anyone will forget in Collierville and because of that day it has made Collierville a stronger community,” Vice Mayor for the City of Collierville Maureen Fraser said.

The day of the shooting Kroger set up an associate resource center at central church in Collierville a month later Kroger along with Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center announced the opening of the Collierville Associate Resource Center.

Director of the Crisis Center Sandy Bromley say they’ve talked with close to 100 people that were in one way or another impacted by the incident including all of the victims.

“So we’ve already talked to almost everyone whose been impacted but we want to make sure that folks know that they can call anytime,” Bromley said.

At this point Kroger officials say they are not ready to re-open the store.

“We do not have an opening date yet, we really want to support our associates and make sure that they are healing. We have talked to a number of our associates and their spirits have been lifted by everything that Collierville is doing,” Corporate Affairs Manager for the Kroger Delta Division Teresa Dickerson said.

The center was open in light of this recent event, but anyone else in need of counseling is also welcome at the center.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The Shelby County Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center has a 24 hour hotline (901) 222-4350.

