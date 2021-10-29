Advertise with Us
Breakdown: Why the right side of a hurricane is the strongest

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -During hurricane season you may hear talk about the different sides of a hurricane. These different sections of hurricane are referred to as quadrants.

Hurricanes can be broken down into four quadrants and while all sides are dangerous, the most destructive is the right front quadrant. This is due to the forward motion contributing to the rotation of the storm. Don’t get me wrong, all sides of a hurricane can be strong but the right side takes the title of strongest.

The strongest side or the right front quadrant tends to have higher winds, higher storm surge, and the highest rainfall. Land-falling hurricanes tend to produce the most tornadoes in the right-front quadrant.

Tornadoes as well as water spouts usually occur with most landfalling hurricanes and mainly develop in the right-front quadrant. Thankfully they tend to be weaker than tornadoes that come from supercell thunderstorms.

While the right front quadrant is the strongest side, the strongest part of a hurricane is the eye wall. The eye wall is the strongest part because of the air within the eye wall moves faster than any other part of the storm.

