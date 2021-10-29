Black female pilots make history with FedEx

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Black pilots have made history with FedEx.

Captain Tahira Brown and First Officer Diana Lugemwa became the first Black female crew to fly one of the shipping giant’s aircrafts this year.

Both of the history makers are hopeful their accomplishment can help inspire the next generation of pilots and aviation workers. as the field is now facing a serious shortage.

The historic trip comes as less than 1% of the world’s professional pilots are Black females.

“I do feel a responsibility and it’s not a weight or negative responsibility but I just know that so many people paved the way for me like Tahira and it’s my job as I move up to reach back and help any young girl who has this dream of becoming a pilot,” said Lugemwa. “Her her and encourage her in any way I can.”

Another restriction impacting aviation staffing, pilots are required to retire at the age of 65.

