Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor and co-owner of Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, dies

Former Clarksdale, Miss. Mayor Bill Luckett and Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman sit down for...
Former Clarksdale, Miss. Mayor Bill Luckett and Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman sit down for an interview with WMC inside their juke joint, Gound Zero Blues Club, in Clarksdale, Mississippi.(Carla McDonald)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLOX/WMC) - Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor, top-rated attorney and co-owner of the Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale has died, according to social media outlets.

Friends, family and loved ones took to their timelines to share their disbelief of the news.

It is with great sadness that we inform you that Bill Luckett passed away this afternoon. Arrangements have not been...

Posted by St. George's Episcopal Church on Thursday, October 28, 2021

Brandon Presley, Mississippi Public Service Commission chairman, said Luckett’s “determination, zeal and passion for all things Mississippi was an inspiration to so many.”

Luckett was a well-known figure in Clarksdale. He was a Democratic candidate for governor of Mississippi in the 2011 elections. He finished second in the Aug. 2 primary election.

Not only that, Luckett co-owns two small businesses with Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman, Madidi restaurant and Ground Zero Blues Club, and is a partner at Luckett Tyner Law Firm.

Luckett and Freeman sat down with Action News 5 last year at the Ground Zero Blues Club. The two were best friends for many years.

“We got to be fast friends and it’s been 25 years,” Luckett explained.

The two came up with a juke joint concept after talking with tourists who wanted to hear some blues while in town.

“So, he said, ‘We should put in a place,’ and I said, yeah,” Freeman smiled.

Luckett’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

