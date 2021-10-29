Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor and co-owner of Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, dies

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLOX/WMC) - Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor, top-rated attorney and co-owner of the Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale has died, according to social media outlets.

Friends, family and loved ones took to their timelines to share their disbelief of the news.

It is with great sadness that we inform you that Bill Luckett passed away this afternoon. Arrangements have not been... Posted by St. George's Episcopal Church on Thursday, October 28, 2021

So sad to learn of the passing of Bill Luckett, former Mayor of Clarksdale. Bill’s determination, zeal and passion for all things Mississippi was an inspiration to so many. My prayers are with Francine and the family. — Brandon Presley (@PresleyPSC) October 29, 2021

RIP Bill Luckett. He leaves a lasting legacy in Mississippi. — Sam R. Hall (@samrhall) October 29, 2021

Brandon Presley, Mississippi Public Service Commission chairman, said Luckett’s “determination, zeal and passion for all things Mississippi was an inspiration to so many.”

Luckett was a well-known figure in Clarksdale. He was a Democratic candidate for governor of Mississippi in the 2011 elections. He finished second in the Aug. 2 primary election.

Not only that, Luckett co-owns two small businesses with Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman, Madidi restaurant and Ground Zero Blues Club, and is a partner at Luckett Tyner Law Firm.

Luckett and Freeman sat down with Action News 5 last year at the Ground Zero Blues Club. The two were best friends for many years.

“We got to be fast friends and it’s been 25 years,” Luckett explained.

The two came up with a juke joint concept after talking with tourists who wanted to hear some blues while in town.

“So, he said, ‘We should put in a place,’ and I said, yeah,” Freeman smiled.

Luckett’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX and WMC. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.