Better pattern emerging, but clouds linger a bit longer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Low pressure is moving out of the area tonight, but clouds and cool temperatures will remain for the start of the weekend followed by a brief sunny and warmer pattern to end the weekend and start next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers and drizzle along with a northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and overnight lows near 50.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with patchy drizzle, a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures near 60.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing with fog developing after midnight, a light to calm wind, and lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 50s, and overnight lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.