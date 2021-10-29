Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Nutcracker syndrome surgery takes the squeeze away

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Lower back pain, fatigue and nausea. Symptoms that could be caused by any number of illnesses, but they’re also the hallmark signs of a serious condition called nutcracker syndrome where the veins in the lower abdomen are squeezed and restrict blood flow.

Thirty-five-year-old Kristine Sohn and her husband Eric met in eighth grade science class. The middle-school sweethearts are now partners in life and as church volunteers rehabbing homes after natural disasters.

“We’ll go in and work on those trees with the chainsaws,” Kristine Sohn told Ivanhoe.

But for more than ten years, Kristine often felt fatigue or pain in her side and back. Then two years ago, new symptoms that were even more troubling.

Kristine Sohn shared, “For about six months I was experiencing blood in the urine.”

“By the time blood in the urine became an issue we had already dealt with so many other things that it was one of those, okay, well now we have a clue that we could start looking towards,” Eric Sohn, Kristine’s husband, noted.

Kristine was referred to vascular surgeon, Kurtis Kim, MD, director of the Institute of Comprehensive Venous Diseases and Vascular Compression Syndromes at Mercy. Kim diagnosed Kristine with nutcracker syndrome, a condition where abdominal arteries squeeze the vein leading to the kidneys.

“So, you could imagine the nutcracker being cracked like this, where the renal vein gets really gets compressed here,” said Kim.

To relieve the pressure Kim threaded a small tube through a catheter into Kristine’s abdomen, to perform what’s called extra vascular stenting.

“The stent, or graft that goes outside of the vein, so that the compression, whatever is compressing, it is lifted up,” Kim shared.

Kristine started feeling much better immediately.

“It was very, very painless, very minimal,” declared Kristine.

Eric Sohn exclaimed, “It was pretty incredible.”

In fact, just eight weeks later, Kristine and Eric were once again teamed up on rooftops. Partners in sickness and in health.

In addition to nutcracker syndrome, Kim also diagnosed Kristine with an additional vein compression condition called May-Thurner syndrome. She received additional treatment for that condition.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Driver shot in Memphis after refusing to race
Police: Corvette driver shot after refusing to race man in Mustang
City Watch Alert: Chase Smith
10-year-old boy found, reported missing after not returning home from school
Robert Washington charged in fatal stabbing
Man accused of stabbing wife to death, vacuuming her blood
Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn
Football families across the Mid-South mourn the loss of Joe Lee Dunn
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta

Latest News

FedExForum relaxes mask requirements ahead of Grizzlies, Miami Heat game
Mid-South family advocates for youth vaccines after child fights COVID-19 twice
Shelby County Health Department waiting for federal approval to vaccinate children 5-11
Shelby County Health Department waiting for federal approval to vaccinate children 5-11
Shelby County Health Department waiting for federal approval to vaccinate children 5-11
Shelby County Health Department waiting for federal approval to vaccinate children 5-11