Your First Alert to more rain and cooler temperatures in the Mid-South as the week comes to a close

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system is moving through the Mid-South tonight keeping clouds, showers, and cool temperatures in place. The low moves northeast tomorrow, but the rainy pattern will continue for a little longer.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows near 50.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers along with a Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers, a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the lower 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle early in the day, afternoon highs near 60, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lows again in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs near 70, and overnight lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs near 60, and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

