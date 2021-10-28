Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Women United and United Way of the Mid-South donate to YWCA shelter

Women United and United Way of the Mid-South donate to YWCA shelter
Women United and United Way of the Mid-South donate to YWCA shelter(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South generosity shined through Wednesday.

Women United and the United Way of the Mid-South collected items for the YWCA Domestic Abuse Apartments.

The organizations ended up with more than $15,000 in items for the shelter.

Organizers say nearly half of all calls to Memphis police deal with some aspect of domestic violence.

“It should alarm all of us,” said Women United volunteer, TaJuan Stout Mitchell. “If we can do something about this problem, we can reduce the activity of our police to work in other areas.”

”When we receive a huge donation as the one we are receiving from United Women, it allows us to serve the women, men, and children that we have at our domestic violence,” said Marquieta Odom, executive director of the YWCA.

The YWCA of Greater Memphis has the largest domestic violence shelter in Tennessee with 78 beds available.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing
Pancho’s final two Mid-South restaurants closing
Stolen catalytic converters
Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters during traffic stop
Young male in critical condition after group fight leads to shooting
Young male in critical condition after group fight leads to shooting
Latest health directive drops mask mandate, encourages COVID-19 booster shots
Steven Austin accused in shooting near Kingsbury elementary
2 more teens arrested in connection to quadruple shooting near Memphis elementary school

Latest News

City Watch: Andrew Ramsey
City Watch: Memphis police searching for missing man
Action News 5’s Joy Redmond and Commercial Appeal’s Jennifer Chandler explore pumpkin spice...
Action News 5’s Joy Redmond and Commercial Appeal’s Jennifer Chandler explore pumpkin spice treats
Action News 5’s Joy Redmond and Commercial Appeal’s Jennifer Chandler explore pumpkin spice treats
Prospero Health
Memphis health care company announces downtown expansion