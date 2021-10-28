Women United and United Way of the Mid-South donate to YWCA shelter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South generosity shined through Wednesday.

Women United and the United Way of the Mid-South collected items for the YWCA Domestic Abuse Apartments.

The organizations ended up with more than $15,000 in items for the shelter.

Organizers say nearly half of all calls to Memphis police deal with some aspect of domestic violence.

“It should alarm all of us,” said Women United volunteer, TaJuan Stout Mitchell. “If we can do something about this problem, we can reduce the activity of our police to work in other areas.”

”When we receive a huge donation as the one we are receiving from United Women, it allows us to serve the women, men, and children that we have at our domestic violence,” said Marquieta Odom, executive director of the YWCA.

The YWCA of Greater Memphis has the largest domestic violence shelter in Tennessee with 78 beds available.

