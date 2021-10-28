Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s pool after wandering away from a screened-in patio where they were playing.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ grandmother called authorities when she noticed they were no longer playing on the patio and couldn’t find them.

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest health directive drops mask mandate, encourages COVID-19 booster shots
Steven Austin accused in shooting near Kingsbury elementary
2 more teens arrested in connection to quadruple shooting near Memphis elementary school
Triple shooting in Memphis leaves 1 person dead, 2 critically injured
Suspect detained after woman fatally stabbed in Memphis
Stolen catalytic converters
Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters during traffic stop

Latest News

Courtney Hibler
Suspect fires shots at ex-girlfriend’s car with child inside, police say
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces ‘historic’ deal, asks Democrats for votes
Watch Live
Watch Live: Memphis-Shelby County COVID task force gives update on vaccines, cases
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Families of 9 killed in SC church settle with feds over gun