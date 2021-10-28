Three arrested in two separate drag racing incidents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have arrested three men involved in drag racing incidents on Thursday.

In one incident, officers saw two Dodge Charges, one grey maroon and one drag racing, driving recklessly near Shelby Drive and Neely Road. Both cars reportedly were stopped at the red light at Shelby Drive and Neely road and then took off, reaching a high rate of speed.

Police ran the tag on the marron Dodge Charger and it matched that of a an Infiniti that ran from Raines Task Force officers a few nights prior.

Officers followed the maroon car to the Grizzly Mart in Horn Lake, MS, and when they approached the driver, Arekavious Sears, he reportedly threw a black handgun under the car. When police ran his license it showed that it had been suspended in 2018. Sears was taken into custody without incident.

While approaching the vehicle, officers smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Inside the car, there was a clear plastic bag with a green leafy substance in plain view in the front driver’s seat. Police found another handgun in the front seat as well.

A backpack in the car contained two large bags of the same leafy substance, another clear bag of the substance and a scale. The substance found in all bags tested positive for marijuana.

Sears is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver/sell, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, drag racing, driving while license suspended and violation of vehicle registration law.

The driver of the grey car, Marco Gordon, was also taken into custody. His license also showed to be suspended since 2007.

In the other incident, Tevin Cox was arrested after officers saw him in a white SUV racing a white car near East Shelby Drive and Tuggle Road. Both vehicles were driving at a high rate of speed and changing lanes quickly without regard to other drivers safety. The two were driving over 100 mph through multiple red lights.

Officers stopped the SUV while it was sitting in traffic at Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road. Cox had several misdemeanor warrants and a felony for his arrest. When questioned by detectives Cox said he did not know the other person he was racing. He just did not want him beside his car.

Cox is charged with drag racing, reckless driving and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents or the white car is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

