Tennessee lawmakers take up more than 80 bills during special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers are now starting to tackle the more than 80 bills filed during the year’s third special session.

One bill bans everything from mask mandates to showing proof of vaccination.

Thursday, day two of the special session and its first full day, was full of committee meetings as those in the Tennessee House of Representatives and Senate made a small dent in reviewing the dozens of bills filed.

Republicans, who pushed for the session, said it’s about preventing government overreach and preserving individual freedoms.

“The government has moved outside the bounds of the Constitution,” said Representative Jason Zachary (R- Knoxville).

“If you choose to be vaccinated do so,” said Representative William Lamberth (R- Portland). “If you choose not to, that’s your choice and that’s all we’re doing in the policy here.”

Many Democrats said sweeping one size fits all policies aren’t in the best interest of public health.

“We’re trying to save the lives of our people,” Representative Joe Towns, Jr. (R-Memphis) said.

A bill that allows people who quit their jobs because of a vaccine mandate to qualify for unemployment passed its first committee Wednesday in the House COVID-19 Committee.

House Bill 9077 also outlaws mask mandates and requiring proof of vaccination.

“Never, never did I think in this country would we have to show our papers for entry or access to anything,” Zachary said.

A bill requiring only the governor to make health orders during a global pandemic also passed its first hurdle.

“Allowing locals to have more say and not rely on getting permission and exceptions when we’re in the midst of a global pandemic is important,” said Representative Jason Powell (D- Nashville).

If adopted, it would make the Shelby County Health Department and other metro health departments ask for the governor’s permission before issuing an order. Collierville Representative Kevin Vaughn presented the bill and took a jab at the current mask mandate in county schools.

“You see a lot of chins being protected by their mask. So, what are we doing,” Kevin Vaughn said.

“I take a lot of pride in the job our schools, our teachers, and our administrators are doing,” said Powell.

A bill requiring partisan elections for school board members was amended and passed out of committee to say partisan elections are allowed but not required.

“I think just when you talk to a candidate, you find out what they stand for,” said Senator Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis). “It doesn’t have to have an R or a D or an I by it.”

The votes, so far, have gone down party lines.

Last week, Governor Bill Lee said his greatest priority is fighting President Joe Biden’s plan to mandate vaccines or regular COVID-19 testing in businesses with 100 or more employees.

The Republican-dominated General Assembly is trying to pass policies allowing employees and employers to get around that rule.

“Even in the face of a health crisis, freedom, liberties, and the inalienable rights granted to us by God must be defended,” Zachary said.

A resolution passed in the Senate Judicial Committee encouraged the Tennessee Attorney General to file suit or join a lawsuit to fight any rule by Biden in court.

However, this anticipated rule has yet to be released.

“This particular resolution alludes that we are not going to do what the federal government says, but at this point, there are no mandates,” Senator Sara Kyle (D-Memphis) said.

Most of the more than 80 bills have been filed by Republicans, but some Memphis Democrats have filed bills, including one allowing for at least 10 days of paid COVID-19 sick leave for public school employees.

The special session is expected to last the better part of a week or more.

