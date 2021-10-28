TDOC expands eligible group for part-time positions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Correction is has expanded the group eligible for part-time correctional officer positions.

The expansion makes the following groups eligible for employment:

Retired law enforcement officers

Current law enforcement officers seeking secondary employment

Former TDOC security staff

Direct hires with no prior experience

TDOC is doing this to fill vacancies and aid in current staff shortages.

Previously, part-time employment was only offered for former correctional officers with a minimum of one year of fill-time service.

New part-time staff will work based on their availability and the facility needs and they will not be expected to work mandatory overtime.

