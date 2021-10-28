Advertise with Us
TDOC expands eligible group for part-time positions

(Photo Source: TDOC media release)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Correction is has expanded the group eligible for part-time correctional officer positions.

The expansion makes the following groups eligible for employment:

  • Retired law enforcement officers
  • Current law enforcement officers seeking secondary employment
  • Former TDOC security staff
  • Direct hires with no prior experience

TDOC is doing this to fill vacancies and aid in current staff shortages.

Previously, part-time employment was only offered for former correctional officers with a minimum of one year of fill-time service.

New part-time staff will work based on their availability and the facility needs and they will not be expected to work mandatory overtime.

